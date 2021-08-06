Man in his 40s tragically dies in Sheffield park
A man in his 40s has tragically died in a popular Sheffield park.
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:09 pm
Updated
Friday, 6th August 2021, 2:43 pm
Weston Park was partially cordoned off on Wednesday after his body was found that afternoon.
A police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at around 5pm on 4 August to reports that a man in his 40s had suffered a medical episode in Weston Park.
“Emergency services attended and made attempts to help the man, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
“Police are not treating the incident as suspicious.”