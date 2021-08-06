Man in his 40s tragically dies in Sheffield park

Weston Park was partially cordoned off on Wednesday after his body was found that afternoon.

A police spokesperson said: “Police were called by the ambulance service at around 5pm on 4 August to reports that a man in his 40s had suffered a medical episode in Weston Park.

“Emergency services attended and made attempts to help the man, but he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Weston Park. Picture: Chris Etchells