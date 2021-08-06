Thug beat partner unconscious then claimed she had been robbed

Sheffield Crown Court heard on August 5 how Mark Corbett, aged 38, of High Street, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, had accused his partner at the time of cheating on him before he unleashed the first of two attacks on her involving punches and kicks.

Edward Moss, prosecuting, said: “The complainant described the assault as horrendous and that it scared the life out of her and she was left feeling down and she was in a much better place without him and he had made her feel worthless.”

Mr Moss explained Corbett had initially accused the complainant of cheating before he spat in her face on May 31 and repeatedly punched and kicked her until she lost consciousness.

Pictured is Mark Corbett, aged 38, of High Street, Goldthorpe, Rotherham, who has been sentenced to three years of custody after he pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm following attacks on his partner at the time

Mr Moss added that Corbett took photos of his partner’s bruised and swollen face and took them to her work where he claimed she had been the victim of a robbery.

Corbett grabbed his partner by the hair during a second attack on July 24 and punched her to the face, kicked her, banged her head against the kitchen wall and threw things at her including a microwave, according to Mr Moss.

Mr Moss added he also struck the complainant with a lamp and a chair and attempted to strangle her with a lamp cord which snapped.

Police were alerted as she was seen screaming from a window, according to Mr Moss, but she was dragged back by Corbett who threw her down some stairs.

Corbett, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Richard Thyne, defending, said: “I submit there is remorse here. His instructions to me today is that he has never been more ashamed of what he has done because in his view, despite his criminal record, his actions crossed the line.”

Corbett wants to address personal issues including his alcohol and crack-cocaine use, according to Mr Thyne.

Mr Thyne added: "During his short time in prison he has finally recognised that he needs to accept the help that has been offered.”