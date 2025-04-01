CCTV footage shared by police as officers investigate car theft from Sheffield petrol station
Officers have shared the footage of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the theft, that was reported on February 21.
Reports claim that at 9.47pm that day, a Ford Kuga was stolen from a petrol station on Retford Road, Woodhouse Mill, while the owner was inside the store.
Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
If you can help, you can pass information to police via the force’s new online live chat function, online portal or by calling 101. Quote incident number 980 of February 21, 2025 when you get in touch.
Alternatively, if you prefer not to give your personal details, you can stay anonymous and pass on what you know by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers. Call their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111 or complete a simple and secure anonymous online form at https://orlo.uk/wrUTN.
