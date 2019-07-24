Flowers and balloons left in Sheffield street in tribute to young dad killed in stabbing
Flowers and balloons have been left in a Sheffield street in tribute to a young dad who was knifed to death.
Mourners have left them in Piper Crescent, Southey, after 21-year-old Lewis Bagshaw was found seriously injured there after a stabbing on Sunday night.
The dad-of-one was taken to hospital but medics were unable to save him and he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.
Detectives are treating the stabbing as a targeted attack but refuse to be drawn on possible motives for the violence.
The stabbing was the first fatal knife attack of the year in Sheffield after eight such killings in the city in 2018.
It is believed that Lewis may have staggered into Piper Crescent to seek help after the knife attack.
Police cordons have been in place in the street where he was found and nearby Southey Green Road since the stabbing.
A 39-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder remained in police custody last night.
Anyone with information about the killing should call the police incident room directly on 01709 443507, via 101, or give information, anonymously, to Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.