Man wanted by South Yorkshire Police
A police hunt is under way for a man wanted for questioning over criminal damage caused to a property.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 12:22
Rotherham man Lloyd Pattison, aged 29, is believed to hold vital information about damage to a property in Wath-upon-Dearne.
No other details about the incident have been released.
Anyone with information on Pattison’s whereabouts should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 855 of June 15 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.