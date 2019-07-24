This gold Rolex Daytona was stolen in a street robbery in Sheffield

Lee Smith, aged 46, was robbed after he stopped to give directions to two young men near to Crystal Peaks last Saturday night.

The dad-of-two had just got off a bus as he made his way home from a night out in Sheffield city centre when two men approached him close to the Milestone pub and asked him for the best place to hail a cab.

Mr Smith said he walked a short distance with the men to take them to the nearby main road when they robbed him.

Detectives investigating the incident are checking CCTV cameras from businesses in the area in the hope of spotting the robbers.

Mr Smith, a dad-of-two who runs his own specialist Saab repair business, said he is gutted at the theft of gold Rolex Daytona and is offering a £3,000 reward for its safe return.

He bought the watch after ‘trading up’ regularly over the years after his dad bought him his first Rolex when he was 30 years old.

After checking his insurance policy he is not covered for the loss of the watch as an older model is listed instead of the latest one he bought brand new 18 months ago.

“I’m gutted and can’t believe what has happened,” said Mr Smith, from Mosborough.

“I very rarely go into town but went because of the Tramlines festival to see what all the fuss was about and jumped on a bus to get home.

“I got chatting to an old chap and missed my stop so had to get off at Crystal Peaks but it is only about a mile from where I live so I set off to walk.

“Two Asian lads approached me and asked me for the best place to get a taxi, so I started walking with them to the main road and they jumped me.

“I don’t think the followed me from town, so they might just have been chancers who don’t realise what they have stolen.

“I started to run after them but had to give up and looking back it was probably for the best because they might have been carrying knives.

“I’m just hoping that there will be some clear CCTV footage from all the businesses and that someone recognises them and I get my watch back."

South Yorkshire Police said: “Police are investigating following the reported theft of a high-value watch in Sheffield.

“At 11.30pm on Saturday, July 20, it is reported that a man in his 40s got off the bus at Crystal Peaks and was approached by two unknown males.

“The males are understood to have taken the man’s watch and ran away. The incident is believed to have taken place near to the Pizza Hut and Milestone pub at Crystal Peaks.

“Enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.”