Firth Park Sheffield: Police officers arrest wanted man after chase through fairground

Revellers at a funfair in Sheffield got a shock when police chased a wanted man through the park where it was being held.

By Robert Cumber
Thursday, 18th August 2022, 10:16 am

Officers set off in pursuit after spotting a man at the fairground in Firth Park yesterday, Wednesday, August 17, who was wanted for burglary.

Despite his best efforts to lose them among the rides and other attractions, in the end he didn’t manage to ‘dodgem’.

Police revealed this morning that he had been arrested and remained in police custody.

Police arrested a man after a chase through a fair in Firth Park, Sheffield (file photo)

