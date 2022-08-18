Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers set off in pursuit after spotting a man at the fairground in Firth Park yesterday, Wednesday, August 17, who was wanted for burglary.

Despite his best efforts to lose them among the rides and other attractions, in the end he didn’t manage to ‘dodgem’.

Police revealed this morning that he had been arrested and remained in police custody.

Police arrested a man after a chase through a fair in Firth Park, Sheffield (file photo)