The dramatic events were described by people living near the scene today, as officers continued investigations on Firth Park Road.

Some residents thought they heard gunshots, but police said no shots were fired, and it may have been breaking down of doors.

Residents have described dramatic scenes today, on Firth Park Road, as officers continued investigations following armed arrests in the early hours

Residents said the road was sealed off by officers in the early hours when they carried out the arrests, with armed response officers seen to come out of police vans

One resident said: “They made two arrests, and the officers were wearing big black armour suits and carrying guns.

“I felt worried about my family. I thought someone may have been hiding out in the GP surgery up the road. The incident started, and they had packed up and left by 5.30am."

Residents believed police had been called because someone had been beaten up, one adding: “I heard someone had been chained up.”

Another said: “I heard bangs and thought I had to call the police. Then I looked out and the street was full of officers."

One slept through the incident and was surprised to hear what happened, adding: “I watch the news regularly so I’m not surprised to hear of that sort of thing. But it is usually safe round here, and it’s a busy road."

Another had been woken up by the noise.

He said: “I heard three bangs – they woke me up. There were black, unmarked police cars.”

This afternoon, children were happily playing in the sunshine in Firth Park with the youngsters’ play area close to the site of this morning’s incident. Older people were playing bowls on the nearby bowling green.

But on the other side of the road, a police car remained parked close to the scene of last night’s arrests. Officers remained in and around a nearby property, and detectives could be seen on the street making enquiries.

Police said they were responding to concerns over a safeguarding issue.

Forcing their way into the property, officers arrested two men, aged 38 and 26, of no fixed address, on suspicion of Section 18 wounding with intent.

Both remain in custody