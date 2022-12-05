Officers were alerted to the attack in Firth Park yesterday and have described the incident under investigation as ‘horrid’. They said an elderly woman was assaulted by a man who then attempted to sexually assault her too.

A suspect arrested over the incident yesterday remains in police custody this afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Yorkshire Police said: “Detectives have arrested a man on suspicion of assault and attempted rape after an elderly woman was assaulted in a park at the weekend. Officers were called yesterday (Sunday, December 4) to reports that a woman in her 80s had been assaulted while in Firth Park, Sheffield.

“It is understood that the woman was assaulted by a man, who is also thought to have attempted to sexually assault the woman. He made off from the scene and the woman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and has since been discharged.

“Detectives are continuing to carry out a thorough investigation and are now appealing for anyone who may have any information to come forward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Inspector Eleanor Welsh, leading the investigation, said: “This was a horrid attack on an elderly woman who was simply in a park and detectives have been following up a number of lines of enquiry ever since we were called. I understand this is an alarming incident to our communities and although we have made an arrest, we’re still asking for anyone who may have seen anything or has any information to come forward as it may assist with our on-going investigation.”

Call 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement Hide Ad