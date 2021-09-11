It is reported that around 7am, the victim, a woman in her 20s, was followed through Firth Park, Pismire Hill, by an unknown man.

The man then grabbed the woman and threw her to the ground.

She called for help and a member of the public intervened and chased the man away along Firth Park Road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man is wanted after a woman was thrown to the ground in an attack in Firth Park on Saturday.

The suspect is described as Somalian, about 5ft 7ins tall, aged in his 20s, with curly hair and a grey tracksuit.

Officers are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Police are particularly keen to speak to the man who intervened and chased away the offender.

Temporary Detective Sergeant Susannah Taylor, the officer leading the investigation, said: "This was an incredibly distressing ordeal for the victim, who has understandably been left shaken by the incident.

"I would like to applaud the bravery of the man who ran to the victim's aid, but would also urge him to come forward to police as he may have information that could assist the investigation.

“We know there were other people in the park at the time of the incident. I would urge all witnesses to come forward, your input could be vital."

Anyone with information which could assist with our enquiries is asked to call 101, quoting incident 284 of 11 September. Information can also be reported through the police’s online portal at southyorkshire.police.uk