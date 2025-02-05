Police say they are “thoroughly investigating” a threatening online post by a man claiming he would “attack” a Sheffield school.

A screenshot of a Facebook post seemingly created late at night on Wednesday has been widely shared among Sheffield parents and pupils alike last night and this morning.

South Yorkshire Police say they are “thoroughly investigating” a post made on Facebook by a man claiming he would attack Firth Park Academy

In it, a man claims he plans to “roam around” the Shiregreen, Hillsborough and Firth Park area and “kill anyone I see.”

He concludes with “I’m gonna attack Firth Park Academy. Watch me.”

The account behind the post now appears to have been deleted.

The status has caused upset among Sheffield parents and students alike.

Chief Inspector of Sheffield Neighbourhood Policing Teams, Martin Simcock, said officers are aware of the post and are investigating it “thoroughly.”

He said in a statement: "We are aware of this social media post circulating among our communities.

"This has been reported to us and I want to reassure everyone that we are thoroughly investigating the contents of the post. The local neighbourhood policing team has visited the school today (February 5) to speak to staff.”

The post comes in the same week a Sheffield teenager tragically died following an incident at All Saints Catholic High School.

A 15-year-boy, who cannot be named, is now in custody charged with his murder.

Addressing this, Mr Simcock said: “We know reports of this nature will cause considerable concern, especially following the tragic events earlier this week.

“We're doing everything we can to progress our investigation. We will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area, so please come and speak to us if you have any concerns. Our officers are here to listen to you and help.

"I'd encourage anyone who thinks they have information which could help our teams to continue to report it to us online or by calling 101. Please quote incident number 989 of February 4, 2025, when you get in touch.”

Lift Trust, which operates Firth Park Academy, was contacted for a comment.