Over £1,000 raised to help Sheffield mum fight for abducted son to be returned from Iran
Over £1,000 has been raised to help a Sheffield mum fight for her abducted son to be returned from Iran after he was snatched by his father.
Cole Saheb, who turns three on Friday, was abducted and taken to Iran in March last year.
The Fox Hill youngster was kidnapped by 39-year-old Farokh Mahmodpour Saheb, who was known as ‘Freddie’ during the 15 years he lived in South Yorkshire, during a contact visit.
He ignored a court order which stipulated the access he had to his son and banned him from taking the youngster out of the country.
Farokh has sent photographs of Cole to the youngster’s mum Tina Kayani, 40, since he kidnapped their child but he refuses to say where the pair are living.
He has warned Tina that she will not see her son again until he is 18.
Tina, who has two other children, has a legal team working on her case in Britain and is now desperate to begin proceedings in Iran.
An online Go Fund Me page has been set up to raise £7,000 to pay for a private investigator and a solicitor in Iran, with over £1,200 donated so far.
Sheffield MP Gill Furniss has a meeting with the minister of state at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office to discuss the case next week.
Cole’s parents were in a relationship for six years before they split when Tina became pregnant in late 2015.
Farokh left Sheffield and returned to Iran before Cole was born and returned to the city four months after his birth.
Contact arrangements were made at court but, somehow, Farokh obtained a passport for Cole and left the UK without permission to take the child.
Click HERE to donate.