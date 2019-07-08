Police seize stolen car 'used in crime' after crash in Sheffield suburb
A stolen car ‘used in crime’ has been seized and is to be forensically examined after it was abandoned following a crash in Sheffield.
By Claire Lewis
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 06:44
The Nissan Micra was spotted by roads policing officers in the early hours of Monday and a short time later it was abandoned after it crashed into a tree in Bradway.
South Yorkshire Police said the occupants ‘decamped’ and fled the scene.
The force said the car has been ‘used in crime’ but no other details have yet been released.
A police dog was used to try to track them down but they managed to escape and are still outstanding.