First picture of Sheffield murder victim as tributes pour in following fatal stabbing
This is the latest victim of knife crime in Sheffield – a popular young dad who was stabbed to death in the city.
Lewis Bagshaw, aged 21, was found with stab wounds to his chest in Piper Crescent, Southey, at around 10.15pm on Sunday.
Shocked residents claim the dad-of-one may have been stabbed elsewhere and staggered into their street in a desperate bid to seek help.
Detectives are trying to establish exactly where violence flared and why, although they have confirmed that they are treating the stabbing as a ‘targeted’ attack.
Extra police officers have been deployed to Southey in the wake of the murder.
A photograph of Lewis has been shared on Facebook almost 2,000 times in a tribute to the popular young man.
Friend Lewis Macdonald urged people to share the photograph, which shows the murder victim with his young son in his arms.
He said: “Let's show his family we're all thinking of them.”
Online tributes have poured in for Lewis, who was known as ‘Baggy’.
Posting on Facebook, Luke Mava described yesterday as the ‘hardest day’ of his life after learning of Lewis’ death.
Carolyn Oldfield potsed: “R.I.P Lewis, going to be sadly missed but never forgotten.”
Johneez Roberts added: “My heart is broken. My son grew up with him. I watched this boy grow up.”
Kelly Russell described Lewis as a ‘fab dad’.