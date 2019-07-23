Man charged with dangerous driving after police chase crash in Barnsley
A man has been charged with dangerous driving after a crash during a police chase in Barnsley.
By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 23 July, 2019, 06:51
The 31-year-old, from Mexborough, was charged following a police pursuit in Barnsley town centre in the early hours of Saturday, July 13 but details have only been released today.
A police pursuit was mounted when suspicious officers started following a Volkswagen Bora and checks revealed that the driver was uninsured.
The motorist failed to stop for officers but eventually lost control on a bend.