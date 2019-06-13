Firefighters called out to Sheffield blaze after huge plume of smoke is spotted in city
Firefighters dealt with a blaze in Sheffield which generated a huge plume of smoke in the city.
They were called to Boyland Street, Neepsend, at 9.20pm yesterday after smoke was spotted across the city.
The blaze involved a pile of rubbish which was set alight in an arson attack.
Last night crews dealt with a fire started deliberately outside a flat on Rotherham Road, Cundy Cross, Barnsley.
Smoke filtered into the property, which was empty at the time.
A skip was also set on fire on Erskine Road, Eastwood, Rotherham and a bin was fired on Fair View Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster.
This morning Sheffield firefighters dealt with a van torched on Clover Gardens, Wincobank.
Anyone with information on any of the fires should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.