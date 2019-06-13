Firefighters called out to Sheffield blaze after huge plume of smoke is spotted in city

Firefighters dealt with a blaze in Sheffield which generated a huge plume of smoke in the city.

By Claire Lewis
Thursday, 13 June, 2019, 12:10

They were called to Boyland Street, Neepsend, at 9.20pm yesterday after smoke was spotted across the city.

Firefighters dealt with a blaze in Neepsend, Sheffield, yesterday (Pic: @thisiskelham)

The blaze involved a pile of rubbish which was set alight in an arson attack.

Last night crews dealt with a fire started deliberately outside a flat on Rotherham Road, Cundy Cross, Barnsley.

Smoke filtered into the property, which was empty at the time.

A skip was also set on fire on Erskine Road, Eastwood, Rotherham and a bin was fired on Fair View Avenue, Woodlands, Doncaster.

This morning Sheffield firefighters dealt with a van torched on Clover Gardens, Wincobank.

Anyone with information on any of the fires should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.