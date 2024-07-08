Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield man on licence from a five-year sentence for possession of a handgun was later found with thousands of pounds of cocaine and a machete stashed behind a pillow, during a police raid of his home.

Shanrico Ottley claims to have fallen into drug dealing after employment opportunities ‘fell away’ upon his release from prison, his barrister, Matthew Burdon, told Sheffield Crown Court.

After leaving prison, Ottley received £700a month in benefits, £490 of which was taken up with rent, leaving him very little for his other needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shanrico Ottley, aged 30, claims to have fallen into drug dealing after employment opportunities ‘fell away’ upon his release from prison | Adobe/SYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ottley’s drugs enterprise was uncovered when police raided his flat on Firshill Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on May 13, 2024.

Prosecutor, Mark Thomas said: “The defendant denied entry, and it had to be forced by officers.

“They found the defendant present with another male and two younger females…officers found a large quantity of crack cocaine and associated paraphernalia.”

Scales and dealer and debt lists were among the iteams found. Police also recovered £1,940 in cash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Thomas said a number of weapons were also discovered, including a machete which had been stashed behind a pillow on a chair in his living room, a knife and a baton.

Read More Rain Rescue: Rotherham shelter staff heartbroken after they receive just one enquiry to adopt gorgeous Milo

A quantity of cannabis was also recovered from Ottley’s home, the court heard, but no charges were brought over that.

Following the raid, Ottley, aged 30, and the other male in his flat were arrested, while the two females at the property were returned to their home address.

Expert reports from the police revealed that the quantity of cocaine sent for analysis had a street value of approximately £3,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ottley, of Firshill Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, was charged with and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

Mr Thomas told the court that Ottley was on licence from a five-year prison sentence imposed in November 2021 for possession of a handgun when police raided his flat.

Following his arrest, Ottley was recalled to prison and is now due for release in 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Burdon told the court that Ottley does not have any other drug matters on his criminal record.

He acknowledged that Ottley being on licence for a firearms offence when he was dealing drugs was an aggravating factor; but asked Judge Sarah Wright to consider the fact that the one month and 21 days Ottley has spent in prison following his arrest will not count towards the sentence she imposes upon him because he has been recalled to prison.

Mr Burdon said Ottley knows he is facing a ‘lengthy period of time in custody’ and that his life following it can go into ways, one of which will see him spend much of his 30s - and perhaps 40s - in and out of prison serving longer and longer sentences.

Judge Wright jailed Shanrico Ottley for three years, and told him that drugs cause ‘untold misery’ for those addicted to them; and also for those who become victims from the ‘acquisitive crime,’ which stems from the supply of such substances | SYP

The other, suggested Mr Burdon, would see him strive to build a ‘better life’ - both for his two young daughters and himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Judge Wright jailed Ottley for three years, and told him that drugs cause ‘untold misery’ for those addicted to them; and also for those who become victims from the ‘acquisitive crime,’ which stems from the supply of such substances.