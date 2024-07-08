Firearm criminal found with £3k of cocaine & machete stashed behind pillow when police raided home
Shanrico Ottley claims to have fallen into drug dealing after employment opportunities ‘fell away’ upon his release from prison, his barrister, Matthew Burdon, told Sheffield Crown Court.
After leaving prison, Ottley received £700a month in benefits, £490 of which was taken up with rent, leaving him very little for his other needs.
Ottley’s drugs enterprise was uncovered when police raided his flat on Firshill Close, Burngreave, Sheffield on May 13, 2024.
Prosecutor, Mark Thomas said: “The defendant denied entry, and it had to be forced by officers.
“They found the defendant present with another male and two younger females…officers found a large quantity of crack cocaine and associated paraphernalia.”
Scales and dealer and debt lists were among the iteams found. Police also recovered £1,940 in cash.
Mr Thomas said a number of weapons were also discovered, including a machete which had been stashed behind a pillow on a chair in his living room, a knife and a baton.
A quantity of cannabis was also recovered from Ottley’s home, the court heard, but no charges were brought over that.
Following the raid, Ottley, aged 30, and the other male in his flat were arrested, while the two females at the property were returned to their home address.
Expert reports from the police revealed that the quantity of cocaine sent for analysis had a street value of approximately £3,000.
Ottley, of Firshill Close, Burngreave, Sheffield, was charged with and pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
Mr Thomas told the court that Ottley was on licence from a five-year prison sentence imposed in November 2021 for possession of a handgun when police raided his flat.
Following his arrest, Ottley was recalled to prison and is now due for release in 2026.
Mr Burdon told the court that Ottley does not have any other drug matters on his criminal record.
He acknowledged that Ottley being on licence for a firearms offence when he was dealing drugs was an aggravating factor; but asked Judge Sarah Wright to consider the fact that the one month and 21 days Ottley has spent in prison following his arrest will not count towards the sentence she imposes upon him because he has been recalled to prison.
Mr Burdon said Ottley knows he is facing a ‘lengthy period of time in custody’ and that his life following it can go into ways, one of which will see him spend much of his 30s - and perhaps 40s - in and out of prison serving longer and longer sentences.
The other, suggested Mr Burdon, would see him strive to build a ‘better life’ - both for his two young daughters and himself.
Judge Wright jailed Ottley for three years, and told him that drugs cause ‘untold misery’ for those addicted to them; and also for those who become victims from the ‘acquisitive crime,’ which stems from the supply of such substances.
A timetable for proceeds of crime hearings to look into the money Ottley illegally generated through his drugs enterprise was fixed during the course of the 25-minute hearing.