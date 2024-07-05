Rain Rescue: Rotherham shelter staff heartbroken after they receive just one enquiry to adopt gorgeous Milo
This gorgeous cockerbull puppy Milo arrived at the Rain Rescue animal shelter in Moat Lane, Wickersley, Rotherham, through no fault of his own when he was just six-months-old.
Despite the best efforts of staff to pique the public’s interest and find a new owner to provide Milo with his forever home, he is still at the shelter almost one month later.
The shelter has received just one enquiry concerning Milo’s adoption in that time.
In a public plea on Facebook, a shelter spokesperson said: “We can't believe that sweet Milo is still with us.”
They continued: “He's now spent nearly a month without a home.
“When he first arrived, he entered our reception wagging his tail, not knowing that he wouldn't be returning to the place he called home.
“But as the days went by, Milo became increasingly withdrawn. His cheerful attitude faded, and he very rarely wanted to leave his kennel!
“Seeing him like this just breaks our hearts Milo is a gentle, playful pup who desperately needs a loving family.
“He knows basic commands and is eager to learn more. He is family-friendly, can live with other dogs, and could potentially get along with cats too!
“If you're looking for a loyal companion and are keen to train and nurture a wonderful dog, Milo is waiting for you.”
Staff say Milo is ‘soft’ and is ‘learning well’.
For more information on Milo and how to adopt him, please visit: https://rainrescue.co.uk/animals/milo-7-month-old-cockerbull/
