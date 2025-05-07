Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Special dispersal powers are in place in Rotherham this afternoon, following a second street brawl in which a man suffered a “slash wound.”

The first disturbance broke out on Ferham Park Avenue, Ferham, around 3.30pm yesterday afternoon (Tuesday, May 7, 2025), leaving three people with minor injuries.

Four people were arrested at the scene.

South Yorkshire Police has now revealed a second brawl, believed to be linked to the first, subsequently took place on the road seven hours later, at around 10.30pm.

A force spokesperson said: “Officers attended and a man was found with a slash wound.

“He was taken to hospital where he remains.”

In the wake of the two disturbances, police have now been granted special dispersal powers, which will remain in place until Friday morning.

The South Yorkshire Police spokesperson continued: “Authorisations have been granted for officers to use Section 35 of the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, which gives them powers to disperse people from an area to help minimise crime and disorder.

“This is in force in and around the Ferham Park Avenue area and will last until 11.44am on Friday, May 9.

“The authorisation follows two linked incidents of disorder where several arrests have been made.”

Chief Inspector James Bennett added: "This order has been put in place in prevent any further disorder and keep the public safe.

“We are working hard to investigate these incidents and will provide updates when we can.

"There will be a heightened police presence in the area today, with local neighbourhood officers conducting proactive high-visibility patrols.

“If you have any concerns or questions, please do stop and speak to officers, they are there to help you."

A total of four people were arrested in connection with the first brawl:

A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

A 46-year-old was arrested on suspicion of affray and remains in custody.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker. She has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order offence. He has been bailed pending further enquiries.

A further three men were arrested in connection with the second:

A 43-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm, affray and possessing a bladed article.

A 24-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of assaulting an emergency worker.

All three men remain in police custody this afternoon.