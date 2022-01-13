Fatjon Oruci, 22, from London, was found on Doncaster Road at about 1.20am on January 1. He passed away soon after.

A post mortem found he died of “catastrophic” injuries as a result of being beaten, while he had also been stabbed.

On Wednesday (January 12), South Yorkshire Police revealed a fourth person was arrested in connection with the killing.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A man who was found unconscious on Doncaster Road, in Rotherham, and subsequently died has been named as Fatjon Oruci, 22 from London

A 33-year-old man from Rotherham was arrested on Wednesday afternoon and has been released under investigation.

It comes after a 26-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman were arrested on New Year’s Day on suspicion of murder in London. They were released under investigation while police enquiries continue.

A 23-year-old man from Rotherham was then arrested on January 4 on suspicion of murder. He has since been released from custody with no further action to be taken due to a lack of evidence.

Flowers tributes left at the scene of Doncaster Road close to where Fatjon was found unconscious.

Police were called to reports of a brawl on Badsley Moor Lane on the morning Mr Oruci died.

Subsequently, the 22-year-old was found unconscious on Doncaster Road. He died shortly afterwards.

Officers are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen or heard anything suspicious between 11pm on December 31 and 2am on January 1 in the area of either Badsley Moor Lane or Doncaster Road.

Information can be passed to South Yorkshire Police by calling 101 and quoting incident number 35 of January 1. Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.