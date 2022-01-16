'Wanted' woman arrested at phone box on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, after being spotted taking drugs
A woman on a police wanted list has been arrested after being caught taking class A drugs in a Sheffield phone box.
Officers turned up after they discovered that the woman appeared to be acting suspiciously at the phone box, on Ellesmere Road, Burngreave, on Monday night, with the South Yorkshire Police Sheffield North East neighbourhood policing team describing her actions as ‘ordering a taxi back to prison’.
They said on social media: “We thought most phone boxes were used to call family, friends or order a takeaway! It would appear not…
“After reports of a female using a phone box on Ellesmere Road to take drugs, members of the Burngreave Neighbourhood Team were quickly on scene to investigate.
“There wasn’t much by the way of a conversation going on in the phone box, more so a female smoking what was suspected to be class A drugs
“After doing her best to pretend she was somebody she wasn’t, our officers eventually found out who she was.
“Unfortunately for her, she was circulated on our systems as being wanted on a recall to prison along with offences in the West Yorkshire area so was promptly
arrested. All was not lost, she received a free ride to Shepcote Lane awaiting transportation back to prison.”
They said it was the second arrest they had made on the day.
