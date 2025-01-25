Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield ranks amongst the worst places across the UK for drug offence rates, crime figures have shown.

Data from from the Office of National Statistics shows that Sheffield was the fourth worst place in the United Kingdom in 2024, with 4.05 drug offence incidents per 1,000 residents.

This places Sheffield well above the national average of 2.76 per 1,000 residents during the same time period.

The only locations with a higher drug offence rate per 1,000 people are Liverpool, with a rate of 12.1; Manchester, with a rate of 8.2 and Bradford, which has a rate of 4.19.

Commenting on the figures, Sheffield Detective Chief Inspector Mark Oughton said: “Drugs are a scourge on our communities, and we are committed to tackling this issue of drug use and supply in South Yorkshire.

“Proactive work remains ongoing to recover, seize and prevent people coming to harm because of these substances.

“We have dedicated teams in Sheffield to engage with members of the community, execute warrants gather intelligence and work to bring offenders before the courts.

“Work is also done with our partners to provide advice, support, and educational information on the potentially life-changing impact using, buying or selling drugs can have.

“I would like to offer my reassurance to the public that our focus remains on working to remove drugs from our streets, identifying those involved and protecting members of our communities.

“If you have any concerns or information about those involved in drug related crime, please report it to us via live chat or by calling 101.”

The upward trend continued into 2019/20, with drug-related crimes reaching 183,903 offences—a jump of over 19 per cent from the previous year.

In the past year, drug offences have continued to rise, though at a slower rate. By March 2024, offences had increased by 1.09 per cent compared to 2023, reaching a total of 181,421 incidents.

This figure surpasses the 10-year average of 171,450 drug offences by nearly 10,000 cases.

Shahzad Ali, CEO at Get Licensed said: “For the first time since 2020, drug offences have been on the up.

“Despite only rising by 1 per cent since 2023, the most recent figures have already surpassed the 10-year average by almost 10,000 offences.

“It’s difficult to determine the reason behind this upward trajectory, however, clubs and bars across the UK have been witnessing a rise in drug-related offences resulting in more venues needing additional security staff. The Security Industry Authority (SIA) estimates that more than 60,000 new officers will be required over the next year to meet ongoing demands.

“By encouraging people to become SIA license holders, local authorities can help tackle these growing offence rates and protect local businesses and communities. “