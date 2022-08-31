News you can trust since 1887
Fargate Sheffield: Thieves smash way into Vision Express in early morning raid

Thieves broke into a Sheffield city centre store in the early hours – to steal designer sunglasses.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:08 pm
Updated Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:09 pm

Blue and white police tape was in place sealing off the front of the Vision Express Store in Fargate today after the raid which was reported to South Yorkshire Police this morning.

A spokesman for the force said today: “Officers were called to reports of a burglary at 5.11am this morning (Wednesday 31 August), at the Vision Express Store in Fargate, Sheffield City Centre.

Thieves broke into Vision Express on Fargate in the early hours this morning – to steal designer sunglasses.

"Upon arrival, officers found the front of the store had been smashed and a number of designer sunglasses had been stolen. Officers are continuing enquiries and appeal to anyone with information to contact 101, quoting incident number 137 of 31 August 2022.

You can also contact officers with information on www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously via their website – www.crimestoppers-uk.org – or by phoning 0800 555 111.

