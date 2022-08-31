Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blue and white police tape has been stretched across the front of the Vision Express store on the busy, Sheffield pedestrianised shopping street, and glass could be seen across the pavement.

There also appeared to be a hole in the glass frontage of the opticians.

This was the scene on Fargate today, after part of the street was sealed off after what appeared to be a police incident.

The police tape was stretched across yellow signs stating ‘cleaning in progress.’