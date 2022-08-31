News you can trust since 1887
Fargate Sheffield: Part of Sheffield city centre cordoned off after what appears to be police incident

This was the scene on Fargate today, after part of the street in Sheffield city centre was sealed off after what appeared to be a police incident.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 2:46 pm
Blue and white police tape has been stretched across the front of the Vision Express store on the busy, Sheffield pedestrianised shopping street, and glass could be seen across the pavement.

There also appeared to be a hole in the glass frontage of the opticians.

The police tape was stretched across yellow signs stating ‘cleaning in progress.’

More to follow.

