Sheffield had been put on alert by the Met Office - with warnings that gales could wreak havoc in the city tomorrow.

Forecasters have put the city on a yellow alert for wind, over a period of several hours during Saturday.

Under the terms of the warning, forecasters are warning of strong winds perhaps leading to some transport disruption.

Sheffield Council's Streets Ahead officers, who deal with highways issues in the city said in a statement: "We have teams on standby this weekend ready to respond to whatever the weather has in store. You can report any issues to us by (phone)0114 273 4567 or online."

The Met Office said Sheffield can expect:

> Some delays to road and rail

> Probably some bus and train services affected, with some journeys taking longer

> Some possible short term loss of power and other services

> Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.

They have also issued advice for drivers, including driving slowly to minimise the impact of wind gusts; being aware of high sided vehicles/caravans on more exposed roads, being cautious overtaking high sided vehicles/caravans; making sure you hold the steering wheel firmly; and giving cyclists, motorcyclists, lorries and buses more room than usual.

They also say if you do go out, try not to walk or shelter close to buildings and trees.

The strongest winds are forecast to be in the afternoon, with 46mph gusts predicted at around 5pm.

There is also heavy rain forecast for much of the day in the city, from 8am until 1pm; and from 5pm until 10pm

The Yorkshire and Humber forecast states: "Persistent and locally heavy rain spreading erratically north across the region through the morning to give a very wet day.