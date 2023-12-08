Crowds have formed outside McDonalds and Wendys after a huge police presence has shut down High Street.

Armed police have closed Sheffield city centre in one of its busiest parts.

Armed police have stopped traffic and trams along High Street in Sheffield city centre.

Numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles have blocked High Street and tram tracks running alongside just before the bottom of Fargate.

A crowd has formed a temporary barrier at the scene, keeping passersby from getting too close, despite an absense of police tape. Armed officers could be seen outside Wendy's, with some speaking with the driver of a 120 bus, which was waiting at the stop outside.

It is reported that two dogs attacked another dog on High Street, prompting the armed response.