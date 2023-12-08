Fargate Sheffield: Armed police shut down city centre bringing Supertram and buses to a halt
Crowds have formed outside McDonalds and Wendys after a huge police presence has shut down High Street.
Numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles have blocked High Street and tram tracks running alongside just before the bottom of Fargate.
A crowd has formed a temporary barrier at the scene, keeping passersby from getting too close, despite an absense of police tape. Armed officers could be seen outside Wendy's, with some speaking with the driver of a 120 bus, which was waiting at the stop outside.
South Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that a man has been arrested and two dogs seized following the incident.
It is reported that two dogs attacked another dog on High Street, prompting the armed response.
The Star has approached the force for a statement.