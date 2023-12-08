News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Breaking

Fargate Sheffield: Armed police shut down city centre bringing Supertram and buses to a halt

Crowds have formed outside McDonalds and Wendys after a huge police presence has shut down High Street.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Dec 2023, 15:46 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 16:00 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Armed police have closed Sheffield city centre in one of its busiest parts.

NEW: MAN ARRESTED AND TWO DOGS SEIZED AFTER ATTACK ON HIGH STREET IN SHEFFIELD CITY CENTRE

Armed police have stopped traffic and trams along High Street in Sheffield city centre. Armed police have stopped traffic and trams along High Street in Sheffield city centre.
Armed police have stopped traffic and trams along High Street in Sheffield city centre.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Numerous marked and unmarked police vehicles have blocked High Street and tram tracks running alongside just before the bottom of Fargate.

A crowd has formed a temporary barrier at the scene, keeping passersby from getting too close, despite an absense of police tape. Armed officers could be seen outside Wendy's, with some speaking with the driver of a 120 bus, which was waiting at the stop outside.

South Yorkshire Police have since confirmed that a man has been arrested and two dogs seized following the incident.

It is reported that two dogs attacked another dog on High Street, prompting the armed response.

The Star has approached the force for a statement.

Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceFargatePolice