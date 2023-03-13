The family of a beloved man killed in a Sheffield park have shared a precious photograph of him in a new appeal in which they beg for help.

Carlo Giannini’s loved ones are desperate for “justice” following the fatal stabbing of the 34-year-old, whose body was found in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, on May 12, 2022.

The pizza chef, who was originally from Italy but worked in Broomhill and lived in Arbourthorne, was captured on CCTV as he walked into the park around 1.18am on the day he was killed, although what happened afterwards continues to be a mystery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single stab wound.

Carlo Giannini was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, last May

Arrests have been made in connection with his death, but 10 months on nobody has been charged.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a Facebook post, Carlo’s relative Valentina Argentiero shared a heartbreaking appeal for information to help police crack the case.

She shared a new photo of Carlo, with his nephew sat on his shoulders and said: “That‘s ‘Uncle Carlo’ and his beloved nephew. It‘s so hard to give him answers when he asks for Carlo.

“We cannot believe that no-one has seen, no-one knows.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a boy full of life, talent, friends, relatives. Always kind and helpful, sunny and smart with a huge passion for his work. Please, help us to give justice to Carlo! Give a little peace for our broken hearts.”

A Crimestoppers appeal launched in November 2022, offering a £20,000 reward for information, failed to yield results.