Family of murdered chef killed in Sheffield park share precious photo and beg for help

The family of a beloved man killed in a Sheffield park have shared a precious photograph of him in a new appeal in which they beg for help.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
3 minutes ago
Updated 13th Mar 2023, 10:27am

Carlo Giannini’s loved ones are desperate for “justice” following the fatal stabbing of the 34-year-old, whose body was found in Manor Fields Park, off City Road, on May 12, 2022.

The pizza chef, who was originally from Italy but worked in Broomhill and lived in Arbourthorne, was captured on CCTV as he walked into the park around 1.18am on the day he was killed, although what happened afterwards continues to be a mystery.

A post mortem examination revealed he died as a result of a single stab wound.

Carlo Giannini was found stabbed to death in Manor Fields Park, Sheffield, last May
Arrests have been made in connection with his death, but 10 months on nobody has been charged.

In a Facebook post, Carlo’s relative Valentina Argentiero shared a heartbreaking appeal for information to help police crack the case.

She shared a new photo of Carlo, with his nephew sat on his shoulders and said: “That‘s ‘Uncle Carlo’ and his beloved nephew. It‘s so hard to give him answers when he asks for Carlo.

“We cannot believe that no-one has seen, no-one knows.

“He was a boy full of life, talent, friends, relatives. Always kind and helpful, sunny and smart with a huge passion for his work. Please, help us to give justice to Carlo! Give a little peace for our broken hearts.”

A Crimestoppers appeal launched in November 2022, offering a £20,000 reward for information, failed to yield results.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of May 12, 2022. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.