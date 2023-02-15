Police have widened their search for evidence over the unsolved murder of a Sheffield chef.

Carlo Giannini was found dead on Manor Fields Park in the early hours of May 12, 2022. A post mortem found the 24-year-old chef died of a stab wound. However, no one has ever been charged with his murder, although two teenagers were arrested and questioned soon after the attack.

Today (February 15), South Yorkshire Police are on their third day of an extensive sweep of the park off City Road in a search for fresh evidence. A Star reader has shared photos showing how huge areas of the fields are now cordoned off with orange plastic fencing, with officers dressed in black uniforms and crime scene investigation gear on the scene. Members of the public are not allowed in the search area, and it is not known how many days the probe is expected to go on for.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nine months have now passed since Mr Giannini’s death.

Police have widened a search of Manor Fields Park in their hunt for evidence over the murder of Sheffield chef Carlo Giannini.

Police said it is believed Carlo entered the park at 1.08am on the day he died, but his movements leading up the fatal stabbing remain unknown. Enquiries by the police include posting CCTV footage of someone on a scooter near the park on the night.

At the six month anniversary of the fatal stabbing, Detective Chief Inspector, Rebecca Hodgman said she had been left feeling frustrated during her enquiries because witnesses had failed to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “It’s really difficult for me to get my head around the fact we have a man killed in the middle of Sheffield and absolutely nobody is coming forward to talk about it.

“This is the first job I have had where we are six months in and we are finding it difficult to move forward.”

Police are conducting an extensive sweep of Manor Fields Park in a search for fresh evidence after Carlo Giannini, 34, was murdered in Mary 2022. His killer has still not be caught.

Carlo’s family have previously spoken of their devastation, urging anyone who might know something to come forward and help bring the his killer to justice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking from their home in Italy, they said: “Carlo has a family whose heart has been broken and left with a piece of them missing.”

“Carlo was a man full of life and with a lot of passion for his work. He loved his family, he loved life, he loved his friends. He believed and trusted people who showed him love and wanted to change his life with his work.”

“Carlo deserves to rest in peace and, along with justice, this is the minimum we can give to him after his life was taken from him. Because no-one has the right to kill.”

Large areas of Manor Fields Park, off City Road, is cordoned off with orange plastic fencing to keep the public out while police conduct their search.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Carlo worked as a pizza chef in Broomhill.

Two people have so far been arrested in connection with his death, both on suspicion of murder: a 17-year-old boy, who will face no further action, and a man, aged 18, who had been on police bail.

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 122 of May 12, 2022. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers, free and anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Two teenagers were arrested shortly after the attack in May 2022. One was released without any further action, and the other was released on police bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad