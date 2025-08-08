“On February 3 we didn’t just lose Harvey, we lost part of ourselves. Our lives changed forever that day.”

These were the words read out by Harvey Willgoose’s sister on behalf of her family just moments after seeing a 15-year-old boy be found guilty for her brother’s murder.

Surrounded by her family, Sophie Willgoose pays tribute to her "deeply loved, cherished" little brother moments after his killer was found guilty of his murder. | National World

A jury today (August 8) convicted the teenage defendant after a five week trial, in doing so rejecting the boy’s claim he “lost control” during the incident at All Saints Catholic High School on February 3.

Harvey was stabbed in the heart during an incident in the school courtyard a few minutes into the lunch break. He collapsed less than a minute later, and died a short time after that.

As the verdict was read out, many of Harvey’s family in the public gallery broke into quiet sobs. One whispered a hushed “yes”, but otherwise kept silent. Outside the courtroom, many wept and hugged one another.

Surrounded by her family, Harvey’s sister, Sophie, read a statement on behalf of them all to a pack of news cameras and microphones.

Harvey Willgoose with his sister Sophie. She said: “Harvey was full of life, a warm, funny caring boy, who had the unique ability to bring people together.” | Picture provided by Caroline Willgoose

Sophie Willgoose said: “Harvey was full of life, a warm, funny caring boy, who had the unique ability to bring people together.

“His presence lit up every room. He made people feel see, heard and valued. He was deeply loved by his family, cherished by his friends, respected by all who knew him.

“This tragedy has not only devastated our family but has rippled across the country. People everywhere continue to grieve the loss of our beautiful boy.

“We know many have been traumatised. Some witnessed the unthinkable, others held Harvey as he took his last breaths. To them, we send our deepest love and strength.

“In Harvey’s memory we will continue to speak out, we will continue to raise awareness about the impact of knife crime, and campaign for safer schools, stronger communities and a better, safer future for not just our children but for us all.”

Harvey’s killer is expected to be sentenced in October.

Harvey’s mother, Caroline, now campaigns for tighter knife crime laws, and wants to see knife arches and metal detectors “at every school.”

She told The Star: “Harvey was the kindest person and after all this I'm going to put all these things out of the messages of what people have said.”