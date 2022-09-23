These offenders took advantage or had no regard for their victims’ vulnerabilities whether it was their young or old age, their disabilities or whether they were pregnant and expecting a child.
Judges could not fail to notice how these defendants exploited their victims’ vulnerabilities in each of these cases by either scaring them, attacking them or stealing from them.
In one case two half-brothers beat a disabled man to death, in another a violent husband smashed his wife over the head with a hammer and robbers, burglars and thieves all preyed upon the elderly and disabled.
But these defendants who failed to be dissuaded from their crimes due to the vulnerabilities of their victims have all been put behind bars for their heartless and cowardly offending.
Undefined: readMore
1. Toni Machin
“Wicked” serial burglar Toni Machin, pictured, posed as a carer as she conned her way into the homes of five elderly victims. Sheffield Crown Court heard in August how Toni Machin, aged 33, formerly of Guild Road, in East Dene, Rotherham, targeted five vulnerable pensioners in Rotherham while they were in their own homes as she posed as a carer between October and November, 2021. Mother-of-two Machin, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to five counts of dwelling burglary. Judge Jeremy Richardson, who dubbed Machin as "wicked", sentenced her to six years of custody.
Photo: SYP
2. Andrew Deeley
Pictured is serial burglar Andrew Deeley, formerly of Butchill Avenue, at Ecclesfield, Sheffield, who targeted victims aged in their 80s and 90s across Sheffield and Barnsley, according to a Sheffield Crown Court. Judge Graham Reeds described Deeley during a hearing in September, 2021, as a ‘career criminal’ who used confidence tricks or other opportunities to get into the homes of the elderly or vulnerable. Deeley, who has 22 convictions for 77 offences including burglaries, pleaded guilty to seven burglaries and one attempted burglary. Deeley, aged 56 at the time of his sentencing, received eight years and six months of custody and was ordered to pay £1,046.34 compensation.
Photo: SYP
3. Benn Smith
Thug Benn Smith, pictured, attacked two former partners including one who was pregnant with his child. Smith, aged 33, of Ribston Place, Darnall, Sheffield, attacked the first partner, who was pregnant, in her Sheffield home and he attacked a subsequent partner in Derbyshire, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing. He pleaded guilty to two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm after the Sheffield incident, and pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm and assault by beating against his subsequent partner in Derbyshire. Smith also admitted threatening to cause damage, causing damage and stalking. Judge Peter Kelson sentenced Smith to 33 months of custody.
Photo: SYP
4. James Gill
South Yorkshire man James Gill, pictured, caused the death of a pensioner by violently shoving him to the ground in an unprovoked road rage attack. Gill's victim fell backwards and hit his head after being attacked by the 39-year-old defendant in Chilwell, Nottinghamshire, last year, according to a Nottingham Crown Court hearing. His victim sustained a fractured skull and died in hospital six days after the attack. Gill, from Doncaster, appeared at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing after he pleaded guilty to manslaughter. He also admitted other offences including three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm, exceeding the drink-drive limit and two counts of theft. He was sentenced to 10 years and nine months of custody.
Photo: SYP