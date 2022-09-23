2. Andrew Deeley

Pictured is serial burglar Andrew Deeley, formerly of Butchill Avenue, at Ecclesfield, Sheffield, who targeted victims aged in their 80s and 90s across Sheffield and Barnsley, according to a Sheffield Crown Court. Judge Graham Reeds described Deeley during a hearing in September, 2021, as a ‘career criminal’ who used confidence tricks or other opportunities to get into the homes of the elderly or vulnerable. Deeley, who has 22 convictions for 77 offences including burglaries, pleaded guilty to seven burglaries and one attempted burglary. Deeley, aged 56 at the time of his sentencing, received eight years and six months of custody and was ordered to pay £1,046.34 compensation.

Photo: SYP