Two South Yorkshire brothers who beat a disabled man to death over a mobility scooter theft have been jailed

Sheffield Crown Court heard on May 23 how half-brothers Kyle Martin and Gareth Leach had attacked 45-year-old disabled man Dean Williamson in the street outside his home in Rotherham after they believed Mr Williamson had stolen their mother’s mobility scooter.

Martin, aged 22, of Selwyn Street, Eastwood, Rotherham, and Leach, 28, of Brameld Road, Swinton, were previously found not guilty of murder by a trial jury after the incident on William Street, at Parkgate, at about 12.45pm, on October 5, 2021.

But the court heard Martin had pleaded guilty to manslaughter following his arrest and Leach had pleaded guilty to manslaughter and to perverting the course of justice just before the trial.

The judge, Mr Justice Robin Knowles CBE, said: “This is a sad, depressing case and one that is not without complexities. The foolish theft of a disability scooter by a disabled man from a disabled woman led to a cowardly, serious attack on the thief by two able-bodied men.”

Prosecuting barrister Peter Glenser QC said Mr Williamson was beaten, kicked and stamped on and lost consciousness and after the emergency services attempted CPR he was transferred to Rotherham District General Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Mr Glenser added: “It is quite clear the attack was a revenge attack because he had stolen her mobility scooter the day before.”

He also said: “The Crown say both men acting together seriously assaulted Dean Williamson and he then died as a result of injuries inflicted.”

The court heard Mr Williamson had suffered with tuberculosis and a breathing disorder and he needed a mobility scooter.

After he was attacked a post-mortem examination concluded he had died from a blunt force trauma to his chest resulting in multiple fractures to his rib cage, impairing his lungs.

Mr Williamson also suffered a dislocated shoulder and injuries compatible with defence wounds as well as a head trauma.

Mr Glenser explained Mr Williamson had stolen a mobility scooter from Martin and Leach’s mother, Sara Martin, the week before he was attacked and he had driven it back to his home where he lived with his mother.

A theft was reported to the police, according to Mr Glenser, and CCTV footage showed Sara Martin taking the scooter back and she told her family about what had happened and showed them the CCTV footage.

Leach had later shouted at Mr Williamson as he drove past his home, according to Mr Glenser, and later that day Martin and Leach were involved in a confrontation with Mr Williamson before they attacked him.

Leach had originally claimed Martin was responsible and he had done no more than dragged Martin away.

Sara Martin, 50, of Town Lane, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to perverting the course of justice by giving accounts which had impeded the investigation by supporting Leach’s untruthful account.

Francis Edusei, defending Martin, said the assault lasted only seconds and Martin immediately acknowledged his guilt to the offence of manslaughter.

Abdul Iqbal, defending Leach, said Leach, who has expressed remorse, had not set out to take revenge and he had been asked by his mother to bring Martin back but at some point he became involved.

Ian West, defending Sara Martin, said she had acted out of concern and loyalty towards Leach and his two children and she is regretful and remorseful.

Mr Justice Knowles said Martin had taken the lead role in the attack before he was joined by Leach.