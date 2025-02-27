A man has told of his shock, after being robbed at his own home after trying sell a mobile phone.

Joe Marshall had agreed to sell the phone for a friend, because he was more computer literate then they were, and advertised the mobile on Facebook Marketplace.

Joe Marshall is the latest victim of crime arising from efforts to sell items online on Facebook. Police have issued advice after a spate of incidents. Photo: Dean Atkins, National World | National World

But after having agreed initially to sell it for £60, the ‘buyer’ turned up at Joe’s home in Shirecliffe on Monday evening without any cash, asked and if he had a ‘hotspot’ for a money transfer to be carried out, and asked if he had any more mobile phones.

“I said ‘why don’t you just just fetch some cash?,” said the 44-year-old. “Then I asked him to give (the phone) back.

“Then he just ran off with the phone. I couldn’t believe my eyes. I didn’t want to take him to the ground, because I didn’t know if he was carrying anything, and I’ve been robbed at knifepoint in the past, a few years ago.

“I’ve sold lots of things on Facebook Marketplace, and had never had any trouble before. But this has taken the trust away, and I don’t think I’m going to use it again.”

Police confirmed officers are investigating the incident.

“Enquiries are ongoing,” South Yorkshire Police told The Star.

Officers have recently seen a spate of incidents involving people being robbed while trying to sell items via Facebook, and South Yorkshire Police described five incidents this month where victims had been threatened with knives after trying to sell things, with the items stolen ranging from cars to phones.

The force have offered advice for anyone agreeing to meet anyone in person to complete a sale.

Police say you should:

* Pick a meeting place in a well-lit, public area

* Share your meeting plan with someone you trust and consider taking them with you to the agreed meeting place

* Be aware of a buyer's social media profile - if it looks new with no friends or photos, has minimal interaction and isn't based anywhere nearby, this could be a red flag

The five previous incidents were reported to have happened in the Netherthorpe area of Sheffield and enquiries are ongoing.