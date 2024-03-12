Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers in Sheffield are asking for the public's help to track down a wanted man. Alex Milligan, aged 32, from the Totley area of Sheffield, is wanted in connection with a breach of bail conditions, stalking and threats to kill.

Police want to hear from anyone who has seen or spoken to Milligan recently, or knows where he may be staying.

Milligan has links to the Mosborough, Birley and Swallownest areas and is known to frequent the Kwik Fit on City Road.

Alex Milligan, from Sheffield, is wanted by South Yorkshire Police.

If you see Milligan, please do not approach him but instead call 999. Please quote investigation number 14/33536/24 when you get in touch.

Anyone with information of his whereabouts can call South Yorkshire Police on 101, or via the force's online portal here: www.southyorks.police.uk/contact-us/report-something/