Jobs at South Yorkshire theme park Gulliver's Valley - here's how to apply

The family-friendly theme park resort in South Yorkshire is on a recruitment drive for a range of positions, from roller coaster operators and entertainers to hotel hosts and housekeepers.

Gulliver's says it is a flexible employer and has varying shifts and seasonal work available. The company employs and welcomes applications from students, school leavers and older people, including those who have retired, who are looking for work.

There are also opportunities available at Gulliver's other UK theme parks, including Gulliver's Kingdom in Matlock Bath.

Andy Flowers, resort manager at Gulliver’s Valley, said: “Having fun is part of the job description at Gulliver's Valley. Our mission is to provide an environment where families can make magical memories and our staff are a huge part of that.

“We are looking to recruit people from all walks of life for a wide range of flexible roles. You'll be part of our friendly team and empowered to do your best work to ensure our guests have a great time.

“Gulliver's Valley is a truly unique place to work where every day is different and you are part of something that makes people smile.”

The £37 million theme park near to Rother Valley Country Park, opened in July 2020, after a delay caused by the pandemic. It features rides, attractions and a hotel and has a Halloween Fright Fiesta from October 23 to 31.