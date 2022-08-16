Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is believed offenders are creating fake accounts with the intention of using them to persuade victims to send over explicit, private images, which they hold on to in order to obtain money from the victims.

Cyber protect officer Natalie Garrett, from South Yorkshire Police’s Digital Investigations team, said: “We understand that people may be left feeling humiliated and afraid as a result of these incidents. However, we encourage anyone who may have fallen victim to report this to us, so that we can investigate it and support you.”

Silhouette of hacker with laptop at table on dark background. South Yorkshire Police have issued a warning over a new online scam.

Current reports suggest the scammers are targeting people at random by firstly befriending people online and then, once a connection has been made, sending explicit images and videos to the victims and asking them to do the same in return.

Once the offender has obtained these images from the victim, they use it to blackmail them for monetary gain.

Incidents reported to the police so far have included offenders taking screenshots of the victim’s friends on social media and threatening to share their images with them, unless money is sent over.

Officer Garrett said: “These offenders will not stop once you have sent the money over – they will keep demanding more and more money from you. Ultimately, by making the payments it doesn’t mean the images or videos will disappear.

“We urge you not to make any ransom payments and instead report this to us so that we can help. There is no judgement here – we simply want to avoid any further people falling victim to these relentless offenders and ensure that you are supported in the right way.”

South Yorkshire Police said these scams further emphasise the need for people to protect themselves online, whilst using social media.

They offered a list of ways people could protect themselves which included:

Not befriending or accepting connection requests from people you do not know.

Taking time to check your friends or followers lists and delete anyone you don’t know.

Restricting who can view your information and posts in your security settings.

Being wary of what information you share online.

If you have been a victim of one of these scams you should report it to Action Fraud, the UK’s national fraud and cyber-crime reporting centre. You can do this by calling 0300 123 2040 or by visiting www.actionfraud.police.uk