At around 3.58pm on Thursday, July 14, staff at a pub on West Street closed for the night, unaware a woman had hidden in the premises and was waiting for them to leave.
It is reported the woman unlocked the door, after the staff had left and proceeded to take 30 bottles of spirits, worth around £450 in total.
She is described as white, between 20-30 years old, with light coloured hair.
Police released an image of a woman who may be able to assist their investigation.
If you know the woman, you can report information to officers using the live chat, online portal or by calling 101.
You will need to quote incident number 110 of July 14, 2022.
You can also report information anonymously via the charity, Crimestoppers, via their website – Crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 0800 555 111.