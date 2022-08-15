West Street Sheffield: Police appeal after reports woman hid in bar until closure before burglary

South Yorkshire Police are appealing for information about a woman who may be able to assist their investigation into a West Street burglary.

By Harry Harrison
Monday, 15th August 2022, 4:35 pm

At around 3.58pm on Thursday, July 14, staff at a pub on West Street closed for the night, unaware a woman had hidden in the premises and was waiting for them to leave.

It is reported the woman unlocked the door, after the staff had left and proceeded to take 30 bottles of spirits, worth around £450 in total.

She is described as white, between 20-30 years old, with light coloured hair.

Police are requesting anyone with information about the woman pictured get in touch.

Most Popular

Police released an image of a woman who may be able to assist their investigation.

If you know the woman, you can report information to officers using the live chat, online portal or by calling 101.

You will need to quote incident number 110 of July 14, 2022.

You can also report information anonymously via the charity, Crimestoppers, via their website – Crimestoppers-uk.org, or by calling 0800 555 111.

The appeal comes after a woman reportedly hid in a bar before stealing 30 bottles of spirits after closure.