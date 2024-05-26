Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An ex-soldier who carried out a bomb hoax and was found with nazi memorabilia in his home was told by Sheffield’s top judge to dispose of it “if [he has] any sense”.

William Dennis, aged 66, who is suspected to have Parkinson’s Disease, made a fake bomb hoax at Rotherham Jobcentre on Douglas Street on March 31, 2023.

When police went to his home on Churchill Avenue, they found a samurai sword, zombie knife, knuckle-duster, ‘white supremacy material’, and nazi war memorabilia including a helmet and items emblazoned with ‘SS’ and swastikas.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, said at Sheffield Crown Court on May 24: “You have got a lot of nazi material in your home. Dispose of it, if you have any sense.

Sheffield Crown Court

“The regiment in which you served battled with the nazis. Many men lost their lives in the second world war fighting that wicked and evil regime - do not betray those men by having these perverted views.

“The other thing I want you to do is go to the doctor and get a formal diagnosis [of Parkinson’s Disease]. You are not a boy anymore, you are not a young man - get a grip on your life and get the medication you need.”

The court heard Dennis was “plainly not very well” when he falsely told members of staff at the Jobcentre he had “made an IED” (Improvised Explosive Device) and was planning to “sort out” his neighbour.

When police were called, Dennis said: “Nobody says anything when Muslims make bombs”, the court heard.

Rotherham Jobcentre, where a bomb hoax occurred on March 31, 2023.

Judge Richardson said the abuse Dennis suffered as a child and his problematic family life, “for whatever reason, has fostered antipathy towards the Pakistani and Muslim communities”.

He added: “There is no doubt that you harbour obscure, extreme and irrational thinking.

“We live in a free society. People are allowed to have whatever curious, obscure and perhaps even irrational views. What is not allowed is criminal behaviour.”

Dennis pleaded guilty to communicating false information with intent to induce in people a false belief that there was a bomb liable to explode.

He was sentenced to seven months in prison suspended for 18 months, and 30 days of rehabilitation activity requirement.

The case was adjourned previously to seek a “meaningful package of support” to move him away from white supremacist thoughts, but the Probation Service said the 30-day requirement would suffice.

Judge Richardson said: “You must engage properly with [the probation days]. If you do not, you must come back to this court and I will activate the sentence.

“I want no more criminality. If there is, it is jail, regardless of how old you are and how ill you are. Let's have no more of this nonsense.”

The judge was satisfied with the psychiatrist’s opinion and his own observation to accept that Dennis has Parkinson’s, but a neurologist is required to give a formal diagnosis.

Dennis has one previous conviction of assault occasioning actual bodily harm in 2004, which the judge said was “irrelevant” to this sentence.