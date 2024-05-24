Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The victim of the attack required a skin graft for his injuries.

A dog has been returned to its owner almost two years after it attacked a man and left him with injuries that required a skin graft and 12 days in hospital.

Sean Culshaw, of Greenland Avenue, Maltby, “did nothing to intervene” once his dog attacked, Sheffield Crown Court heard yesterday (May 23).

Kojo, an English Bulldog, suddenly attacked Michael Connolly, biting him on his forearm, hip, and inner thigh, during a walk at Smithies Lake on September 9, 2022.

Judge Megan Rhys told the court how Mr Connolly “used both hands to prise [the dog’s] jaw open” in order to free his leg.

Stock image of English Bulldog (Getty)

He was taken to hospital for emergency care, and readmitted for a 12 day stay while his wounds healed.

He required a skin graft, which is where healthy skin is removed from somewhere on the body and used to cover lost or damaged skin.

In his victim statement, Mr Connolly said the nerve damage and weakness in his leg affects his day to day life and ability to drive, and that he has been told there is a risk of amputation if it is not properly looked after.

Culshaw, aged 33, pleaded guilty to one offence of being the owner or person in charge of a dog dangerously out of control.

Judge Rhys said: “This was a nasty attack. You [Culshaw] stood there in shock not doing anything to get Kojo off. You accept you did nothing to intervene once the attack started.

“You said you didn’t have time to tell Mr Connolly that [Kojo] wasn’t good around other dogs. Doctors have said hopefully there will be little long-term physical effects, but the swelling may result in a degree of lesser physical agility for him.”

English Bulldog stock image (Getty)

Kojo was a rescue dog, who Culshaw previously said had a “lovely” temperament, but was not good around other dogs and did not like being patted on the head.

Judge Rhys said there have been “no signs of aggression” since he was seized in 2022, and that he doesn't constitute a danger to public safety if kept under proper control.

Multiple dog behaviourists agreed that Kojo does not provide a direct threat to public safety, the court heard.

A contingent destruction order was handed down, meaning the dog will avoid destruction provided certain conditions are met by Culshaw to keep Kojo under proper control.

These conditions include keeping him on a specific type of secure lead, having him wear a muzzle in public, securing him behind a dog gate when there are strangers in the house, and having a behaviourist visit within a month of his return home.

Culshaw was sentenced to a six month custodial sentence suspended for 12 months, and a 10 day activity requirement.