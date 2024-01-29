Paul Heckingbottom was recently sacked by Sheffield United. Image: James Gill/Getty Images

Paul Heckingbottom, the former Sheffield United manager, is amongst the bookmakers' favourites for the Huddersfield Town job after ex-Sheffield Wednesday chief Darren Moore's sacking earlier today. Moore lost his job after a run of just three wins from 23 matches in charge, leaving them 21st in the Championship and three points above the drop zone.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle said that the decision had been made "to give us the best chance of maintaining our Championship status come the end of the season" and described Moore as a "fantastic man" who he wished "the very best for the future".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moore left Wednesday in the summer after guiding them into the Championship via the play-offs and could be succeeded in West Yorkshire by Heckingbottom, who was sacked by United in December. The former Barnsley and Leeds chief has enjoyed a break from the game since and said in a recent interview with Sky Sports that he has visited clubs across Europe to expand his knowledge in preparation for the next challenge.

"I think 'ready now' would be if something was presented to me," Heckingbottom said last week. "I'm not considering anything. Right now, as we speak, I'm considering the things that we've spoken about, so a couple of visits across Europe to get better, studying a couple of teams and things for myself to help me improve and spend that valuable time with the family, which once you step back in, that's something that you have to sacrifice.

"So yeah, I am ready now if something was put in front of me which I think would be great and good to do. More than ready. However, the longer that goes on, I'm fine with it because in the meantime I'll still be trying to get better as well."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad