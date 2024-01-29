Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom linked with new job after ex-Sheffield Wednesday man's sacking
Former Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingottom amongst favourites for Huddersfield Town job after Darren Moore's sacking
Paul Heckingbottom, the former Sheffield United manager, is amongst the bookmakers' favourites for the Huddersfield Town job after ex-Sheffield Wednesday chief Darren Moore's sacking earlier today. Moore lost his job after a run of just three wins from 23 matches in charge, leaving them 21st in the Championship and three points above the drop zone.
Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle said that the decision had been made "to give us the best chance of maintaining our Championship status come the end of the season" and described Moore as a "fantastic man" who he wished "the very best for the future".
Moore left Wednesday in the summer after guiding them into the Championship via the play-offs and could be succeeded in West Yorkshire by Heckingbottom, who was sacked by United in December. The former Barnsley and Leeds chief has enjoyed a break from the game since and said in a recent interview with Sky Sports that he has visited clubs across Europe to expand his knowledge in preparation for the next challenge.
"I think 'ready now' would be if something was presented to me," Heckingbottom said last week. "I'm not considering anything. Right now, as we speak, I'm considering the things that we've spoken about, so a couple of visits across Europe to get better, studying a couple of teams and things for myself to help me improve and spend that valuable time with the family, which once you step back in, that's something that you have to sacrifice.
"So yeah, I am ready now if something was put in front of me which I think would be great and good to do. More than ready. However, the longer that goes on, I'm fine with it because in the meantime I'll still be trying to get better as well."
Another ex-Blade, Neil Warnock, is also on the bookies' shortlists to make a dramatic return to the club he left back in September, while former United defensive coach Mark Hudson has also been mentioned.