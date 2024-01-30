Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield neighbourhood policing team have paid an "unannounced visit" to a suspected drug dealer, finding a stash of Class B drugs at a property in Burngreave.

An officer can be seen in a video cutting into the metal shutters with a chainsaw, with sparks flying as he cuts a doorway for entry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After the visit, which took place on January 24, Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Facebook: "The door was locked so we found another way in!

"The question is . . . . 'whose door's going in next?'"