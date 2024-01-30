News you can trust since 1887
Watch: Sparks fly as Sheffield police cut down door of suspected drug dealer with chainsaw in Burngreave

"We don't knock..."

By Chloe Aslett
Published 30th Jan 2024, 05:02 GMT
A Sheffield neighbourhood policing team have paid an "unannounced visit" to a suspected drug dealer, finding a stash of Class B drugs at a property in Burngreave.

An officer can be seen in a video cutting into the metal shutters with a chainsaw, with sparks flying as he cuts a doorway for entry.

After the visit, which took place on January 24, Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Facebook: "The door was locked so we found another way in!

"The question is . . . . 'whose door's going in next?'"

significant quantity of Class B drugs were recovered at the scene, and an investigation launched into drug supply.

