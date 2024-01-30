Watch: Sparks fly as Sheffield police cut down door of suspected drug dealer with chainsaw in Burngreave
"We don't knock..."
A Sheffield neighbourhood policing team have paid an "unannounced visit" to a suspected drug dealer, finding a stash of Class B drugs at a property in Burngreave.
An officer can be seen in a video cutting into the metal shutters with a chainsaw, with sparks flying as he cuts a doorway for entry.
After the visit, which took place on January 24, Sheffield North East Neighbourhood Policing Team said on Facebook: "The door was locked so we found another way in!
"The question is . . . . 'whose door's going in next?'"