What happened?

A man driving a silver VW car crashed into two other vehicles on Castlebeck Avenue near the Lidl in Manor, close to the junction with Prince of Wales Road.

Witnesses say that following the crash men got out of the Audi that was hit and proceeded to stab the man from the VW car before making off on foot.

Police cordon off parts of Prince of Wales Road and Castlebeck following a stabbing

One resident said the man had been stabbed with a ‘machete’, while another said it looked like ‘he had been stabbed in the neck’.

A witness said he had ‘never seen so much blood in [his] life’ and said the mad, who has been named locally and identified as a 22-year-old, was rushed to hospital after being treated by paramedics with defibrilators.

Police have confirmed the victim remains in hospital in a ‘serious condition’.

What have the police said?

Police received reports of a collision between three vehicles on Castlebeck Avenue near the junction with Lidl and Prince of Wales Road at 6.25pm last night (9 August),

It is reported a man got out of one of the vehicles and was chased by the occupants of the other vehicles across the road, where he was stabbed. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a serious condition.

Police are continuing with enquires to establish the circumstances of the incident. There remains a high police presence in the area while they carry out their enquiries.

If anybody has any information about the incident or dashcam footage that could have captured what happened please contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 736 of 9 August. Dashcam footage can be sent to [email protected]

What are local residents saying?

Local residents pointed out that this is the third major stabbing in Manor in four months, and follows the deaths of Danny Irons in April and Anthony Sumner last month. Both of these men were fatally injured in stabbings.

