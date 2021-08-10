Two men arrested after police chase through Sheffield suburbs following serious assault

A police chase through Sheffield following a serious assault has ended with two men being arrested.

By Lloyd Bent
Tuesday, 10th August 2021, 12:58 pm

A police spokesperson said: “Officers went out hunting for a suspect who had been involved in a serious assault in Sheffield.

“After spotting the car in Darnall, the team got in to position, just as the driver of the car put his foot down and was pursued through Heeley and Woodseats.

"Once we found a suitable location, the car was boxed and the driver clearly decided that stopping was the best option.”

The men were chased through Woodseats and Heeley

