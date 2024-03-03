Infirmary Road police incident: Police 'on scene for days' after emergency paramedics called to Sheffield flat
and live on Freeview channel 276
Residents have told how police have been 'guarding' Sheffield a flat for over three days after being sent to the scene with paramedics on Thursday.
Residents in the Sheffield flats complex say police officers have refused to tell them what is happening, after police and paramedics were sent to the scene.
There have been rumours that a body had been found.
Neighbours in the Palm Court complex, on Infirmary Road, say they saw police arrive at the scene on Thursday.
They also told The Star a paramedic car had been sent to the property on the same day. It is not known what sort of investigation is being carried out.
South Yorkshire Police has been approached for further information and comment on the incident.
One neighbour said: "I'd heard that they have found a body, but the police have refused to tell us anything."
Another man, who worked close to the complex, said he had seen police at the scene for the last four days, and had been told someone had died.
Another neighbour also said they had been told someone had died. He said: "I don't know what's happened, but I knew the bloke who lives there to say hello to.
"On Thursday there was a paramedics' car there."
"We have seen police there since Thursday," he added. "They seem to have had a car guarding it.
"If the police have been there for all that time, you wonder what has happened.
"I asked the police if he was all right. They just said they were not allowed to say anything."
A police car was outside the flats again this morning, with an officer also seen inside the flats' courtyard. The car later left the scene.
There was no sign of any blue and white police tape, usually used by officers to cordon off a crime scene.
The flats are close to the former Sheffield Infirmary building, and to the Tesco supermarket.
More to follow.