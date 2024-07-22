Our colourful gallery of photos takes a look back at Sheffield folk having fun on the rides. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?
1. On the rides
All the fun of the fair at Rainbow Forge school, Hackenthorpe, May 2004 Photo: Stuart Hastings
2. Crowds
The crowd enjoying the Highland Fling Country Fair at Graves Park, Sheffield, in 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell
3. Hillsborough
Enjoying the rides at the funfair in Hillsborough Park in May 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell
4. Norfolk Heritage Park
Pictured at the Norfolk Heritage Park, where the Sheffield Fayre was staged. Seen on one of the roudabouts is Brittany Cotton with her brothers Brandon and Bradley, August 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell
