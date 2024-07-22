Sheffield retro: 14 joyous photos capturing fun at the fair over the years

By Jane Salt
Published 22nd Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
Whether it was Graves Park, Norton, Endcliffe, Hillsborough or any other park or borough in Sheffield, we all loved going to the fair. You could hear the screams from miles around!

Our colourful gallery of photos takes a look back at Sheffield folk having fun on the rides. Can you spot yourself or anyone you know?

All the fun of the fair at Rainbow Forge school, Hackenthorpe, May 2004

1. On the rides

All the fun of the fair at Rainbow Forge school, Hackenthorpe, May 2004 Photo: Stuart Hastings

The crowd enjoying the Highland Fling Country Fair at Graves Park, Sheffield, in 2005

2. Crowds

The crowd enjoying the Highland Fling Country Fair at Graves Park, Sheffield, in 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

Enjoying the rides at the funfair in Hillsborough Park in May 2004

3. Hillsborough

Enjoying the rides at the funfair in Hillsborough Park in May 2004 Photo: Mike Waistell

Pictured at the Norfolk Heritage Park, where the Sheffield Fayre was staged. Seen on one of the roudabouts is Brittany Cotton with her brothers Brandon and Bradley, August 2005

4. Norfolk Heritage Park

Pictured at the Norfolk Heritage Park, where the Sheffield Fayre was staged. Seen on one of the roudabouts is Brittany Cotton with her brothers Brandon and Bradley, August 2005 Photo: Mike Waistell

