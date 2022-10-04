Damien Bendall, aged 31, is expected to appear at Derby Crown Court over the murders of Terri Harris, 35, her two children, John Paul Bennett, 13 and Lacey Bennett, 11, and their friend Connie Gent, 11.

Their bodies were all discovered in a house in Chandos Crescent, Killamarsh, last September.

Bendall is also accused of one count of rape.

The three children he is alleged to have killed all attended Outwood Academy City, Stradbroke, Sheffield.

Before that they were all primary school pupils in Woodhouse, where John Paul and Lacey used to live before moving to Killamarsh.

Connie still lived in Woodhouse and she was on a sleepover when she died along with her friends and their mum.

It is alleged that Bendall murdered all four between September 17 and September 20.

