Edlington shooting: Man charged with attempted murder and drugs offences

South Yorkshire Police were called to Prince’s Crescent shortly before 1pm on Sunday, May 22. A 27-year-old man suffered wounds consistent with a firearms discharge to his right arm.

He was taken to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

Kian Thorpe of Baines Avenue, Edlington has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of possession of a controlled drug and two counts of possession with intent to supply a controlled class A drug after being arrested yesterday (28 May).

He has been remanded to appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court tomorrow, Monday, May 30 .

A 19-year-old man arrested last night and a 17-year-old boy arrested yesterday on suspicion of attempted murder have both been released on bail.

A 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman also arrested yesterday on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released on bail.

A 19-year-old man arrested on Thursday on suspicion of assisting an offender has been released under investigation.

A 44-year-old man and a 26-year-old woman who were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder on Tuesday have been released on bail.

Police are still keen to hear from anybody who may have information that can help the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 101 quoting incident number 454 of May 22.