A man described by police as ‘a prolific gang member who terrorised an estate’ has been jailed over a South Yorkshire shooting.

Kian Thorpe, aged 22, has been jailed for 10 years at Sheffield Crown Court after he admitted shooting a 27-year-old man in the arm in May 2022, as well as pleading guilty to possessing Class A drugs with intent to supply.

The court heard how Thorpe, wearing a balaclava, approached his victim on Princes Street, Edlington, Doncaster, shortly before 1pm on May 22. Thorpe then fired what detectives believe to have been a shotgun, before running off down a side street. The man was left with a gunshot wound and heavy bleeding, which was described as having the potential to lead to life-changing injuries.

Thorpe was stopped by police five days later, on May 27. While detaining him, officers seized around £800 worth of cocaine.

Det Cons Morgan Horton, of South Yorkshire Police, who investigated the shooting, said: “Thorpe is a prolific OCG (organised crime group) member who has terrorised the Edlington community for many years. I hope local residents share the sense of relief we do that he is finally behind bars and will remain there for a significant amount of time.

“Through this investigation, we have disrupted an organised crime group who have been intent on bringing misery to their local community. Drugs, like the cocaine we seized from Thorpe, fuel gang rivalries which bring violence to our streets. I hope the term handed down serves as a reminder that we are doing all we can to disrupt organised crime and bring those involved to justice.”

Thorpe, formerly of Shaw Road, Edlington, pleaded guilty to section 18 wounding with intent and possession of drugs with intent to supply at an earlier hearing and was jailed for 10 years at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday December 21.

