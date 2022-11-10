New data by the Office of National Statistics shows crime on the whole is up across England and Wales by 13 per cent, and by 14 per cent in South Yorkshire. The figures compare the total crime recorded over the 12 month periods to the end of June 2021 and June 2022.

The biggest successes in the county include drug offences and gun crime dropping by 15 per cent each – yet violent crime, robbery, shoplifting and theft are all up by a quarter. Burglary, sex offences, vehicle crime, criminal damage & arson and public disorder are also all up by a tenth.

Police & Crime Commissioner for South Yorkshire Dr Alan Billings says the figures should be ‘treated with caution’ because they are being compared to when crime was down during the coronavirus pandemic.

A gun found at a crime scene in Sheffield (Photo: archive). Gun crime is reportedly down by 16 per cent in South Yorkshire.

The total number of crimes recorded in the year to June 2022 was 154,212, up from 135,704 in the previous year – a rise of 14 per cent. The sharpest increases were seen in:

Shoplifting – 29 per cent, from 6,643 offences up to 8,594

Robbery – 28 per cent, from 1,421 offences up to 1,815

Knife crime – 20 per cent (no figures given)

This graph shows how different crime rates in South Yorkshire have changed from the years ending June 2021 and Jun 2022.

Theft – 19 per cent, from 38,268 offences up to 45,498

Violence with injury – 23 per cent, from 13,069 up to 16,087

Violence without injury – 25 per cent, from 16,689 up to 20,879

Burglary – 12 per cent, from 10,141 offences up to 11,313

Sex offences – 11 per cent, from 4,048 up to 4,509

Criminal damage and arson – 10 per cent,

Public disorder – 10 per cent

Dr Alan Billings said: “We must always treat these statistics with some caution. They can vary considerably from year to year.

“The more important figures are those for trends over a longer period of time. In addition, these comparisons include the time when crime was still being impacted by coronavirus. Crime fell during this time and then began to rise towards pre-coronavirus figures.

“I am pleased to see that firearms offences fell considerably by 16 per cent, when across the country they rose by two per cent, though this week’s incident in Doncaster means that we can never be complacent around crime involving weapons.