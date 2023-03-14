News you can trust since 1887
Edenthorpe Dell Sheffield: Mystery still surrounds death of mum-of-three as detectives await test results

Almost one year to the day since the body of a mum-of-three was found in a house in Sheffield, detectives are still waiting for test results to help determine exactly how she died.

Claire Lewis
By Claire Lewis
Published 14th Mar 2023, 06:15 GMT

Danielle Louise Ejogbamu (nee Clark), aged 33, died in her home on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, on Wednesday, March 16. Emergency services were called the property at 6.30am but she could not be saved.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail.

As the anniversary of Danielle’s death approaches, South Yorkshire Police revealed that detectives investigating the case are “still awaiting results”. A post mortem examination proved was inconclusive and further tests were ordered.

Danielle Louise Ejogbamu (nee Clark), aged 33, died in her home on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, on Wednesday, March 16
Tributes poured in for the popular mum following her passing, with floral tributes left outside her home at the time.

At the time, DCI Rebecca Hodgman, who was leading the investigation, said: “This is an extremely sad case in which a young woman has lost her life, and my thoughts remain with Danielle’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

“I’d like to offer my reassurance that our enquiries continue at pace.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote incident number 105 of March 16 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.