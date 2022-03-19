Danielle Louise Ejogbamu (nee Clark), aged 33, died in her home on Edenthorpe Dell, Owlthorpe, after emergency services were called to the property at 6.30am on Wednesday, March 16.

A 31-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder was later released on bail as police enquiries into the death continue.

Danielle Louise Ejogbamu was found dead in her home in Sheffield earlier this week

Danielle’s heartbroken family launched an online GoFundMe page to help with her funeral costs and to support her three children and so far nearly £2,000 has been raised.

Tributes have poured in for the popular mum following her passing, and floral tributes have been left outside her home.

A post mortem examination proved was inconclusive and further tests are being carried out to determine Danielle’s cause of death.

Detective Chief Inspector Rebecca Hodgman, leading the investigation, said: “This is an extremely sad case in which a young woman has lost her life, and my thoughts remain with Danielle’s family and friends at this most difficult of times.

“At this time, our investigation into the circumstances surrounding Danielle’s death is in the very early stages and we ask the public not to speculate about the case. I’d like to offer my reassurance that our enquiries continue at pace.